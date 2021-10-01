Via Daily Star:

On October 26, 2019, the terrorist mastermind and ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died during a US Special Forces raid on his compound in remote Syria.

But in the same way that he became the world’s most notorious terrorist, al-Baghdadi had to go out in the way of his choosing.

His two young children, however, didn’t get a say.

As a US Special Forces task force broke into his secret complex and searched room by room, al-Baghdadi pulled his two young sons into a corner and prepared the suicide belt which would kill all three of them.

He waited as long as he could, hoping Special Forces would miss him.

And when two American soldiers and a heroic military dog appeared at the doorway of the tunnel bunker, al-Baghdadi hit ‘detonate’.

He was instantly killed, as were his two children.