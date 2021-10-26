Via Gallup:

While still better than the 15% approval rating at the end of the divided 116th Congress in December, today’s reading is well below this year’s high point of 36%. That was measured after Congress passed the latest COVID-19 economic relief package, known as the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The latest results are from an Oct. 1-19 Gallup poll showing President Joe Biden’s approval rating steady at 42%, though his lowest by one point.

Congress’ job approval rating has averaged just 18% over the past decade-plus (since 2010), with individual readings during that time ranging from 9% to 36%. Against that backdrop, today’s 21% is about average for this era, even if low for 2021.

Keep reading…