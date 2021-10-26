Yeah sure…

Via DailyWire:

The White House is claiming they are unfamiliar with anti-Joe Biden chants, such as the blunt and ever-popular “F*** Joe Biden” chant, and the more recent “Let’s Go Brandon” meme. The latter went viral following a recent NASCAR race, where an NBC reporter claimed fans were cheering on the race winner, Brandon Brown, when they were actually chanting “F*** Joe Biden.”

“Administration officials sought to downplay the phenomenon, and at least one claimed to be unfamiliar with the ‘Let’s go Brandon’ chant or its cruder cousin, though they are now chanted everywhere from football stadiums to concert arenas to local bars,” The Washington Post reported Saturday.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates claimed, “I had never heard of that chant until you explained it to me.”

Keep reading…