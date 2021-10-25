Via TPM:

Facebook’s internal chat boards have been revealed to be a battleground between employees and their higher-ups on how to restrain right-wing outlets on their platform, where bosses usually keep in check lower-level employees quarrelling over such conservative sites being included on the platform.

As part of the Wall Street Journal’s ongoing Facebook Files, internal documents reviewed by the outlet have revealed how politics usually find their way into the decision-making process at the social media giant.

“The documents viewed by the Journal, which don’t capture all of the employee messaging, didn’t mention equivalent debates over left-wing publications,” wrote the Wall Street Journal. “Other documents also reveal that Facebook’s management team has been so intently focused on avoiding charges of bias that it regularly places political considerations at the center of its decision making.”

