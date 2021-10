Idaho of all places…

Via Breaking 911:

Boise, Idaho – Authorities in Boise were responding top a report of a shooting at the Boise Towne Square shopping mall Monday afternoon. The scene is at 350 North Milwaukee Street.

Police reported multiple injuries and one suspect in custody as they swept the buildings.

Residents were asked to avoid the area and streets were blocked off.

This is a breaking news update and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Keep reading…