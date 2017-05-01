Update to this story.

Via WFB:

A coalition of longtime anti-Israel activists and groups is spearheading a “grassroots” campaign by Google and Amazon employees calling on the companies to cut business ties with Israel, drawing accusations that it’s an astroturf operation.

On Oct. 12, a group of “anonymous Google and Amazon employees” published an open letter in the Guardian calling on their employers to pull out of a project with the Israeli government to develop a cloud data system—called Project Nimbus—and “cut all ties with the Israeli military.” The authors said they were withholding their identities “because we fear retaliation” and claimed “more than 90 workers at Google and more than 300 at Amazon” had signed on to the letter.

The next day, a group calling itself No Tech for Apartheid launched a website. The group claimed it was created in response to the employee letter, saying it was “heeding the call from hundreds of Google and Amazon workers to rise up against” Project Nimbus, and linking to the Guardian article.

The group registered the website—NoTechForApartheid.com—nearly two months prior to the Google and Amazon letter’s publication, and it sat dormant until the day after the “anonymous” letter was published, according to domain respiration data. The fine print at the bottom of the website notes that it is a “joint project” of Jewish Voice for Peace and MPower Change, two prominent anti-Israel groups that are active in the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement.

While the No Tech for Apartheid campaign bills itself as an organic effort, the two anti-Israel groups leading the project—Jewish Voice for Peace and MPower—have no significant ties to the tech industry but lengthy backgrounds supporting boycotts, divestment, and sanctions against Israel. MPower’s leadership role in particular could become a credibility problem for the campaign due to its controversial executive director. The group is run by Linda Sarsour, a prominent BDS activist who was kicked off the Women’s March board and denounced by President Joe Biden due to her affiliation with anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan.

Keep reading…