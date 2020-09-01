Via Daily Wire:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is building a nearly half a million dollar security fence around Democrat President Joe Biden’s beach home in Delaware.

The move comes after the administration halted construction of the border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and has canceled contracts related to the wall’s construction, which comes as the administration’s policies have been blamed for causing a historic flood of illegal immigration into the U.S. through the southern border.

