Via DailyMail:

President Joe Biden spoke by phone Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron, as the U.S. tries to improve sinking relations with America’s first ally over a submarine deal with the U.K. and Australia.

Biden confirmed he would be meeting with Macron during next week’s G20 summit in Rome and talked to the French leader about Vice President Kamala Harris’ forthcoming trip to Paris, which was announced Friday, along with the White House’s readout of the call.

Harris will go to the French capital with her husband Douglas Emhoff and meet with Macron, as well as mark Veterans Day in the U.S. and Armistice Day in France by paying a visit to the Suresnes American Cemetery, located on the outskirts of Paris.

Keep reading…