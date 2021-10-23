Via NYP:

Alec Baldwin failed to follow the No. 1 rule of gun safety before the fatal shooting on the set of “Rust,” a Hollywood weapons expert tells The Post.

“Loaded or unloaded, a weapon never gets pointed at another human being,” said Bryan Carpenter, who heads Dark Thirty Film Services.

Even on a film or TV set, he said “you never let the muzzle of a weapon cover something you don’t intend to destroy.”

The prop gun had misfired twice on Oct. 16 and once the week before, according to the Los Angeles times, and union workers said the “Rust” set had been plagued by safety issues, prompting them to walk out in the hours ahead of the tragic shooting.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees also claimed Halyna Hutchins was killed by a live round of ammunition, which should never have been on a film set, said former filmmaker and US National Shooting Team member Peter Lake.

