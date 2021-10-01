Via JNS:

A left-wing climate activist group in Washington, D.C., infuriated the pro-Israel community this week, pulling itself from speaking at a rally for voting rights set for this weekend and citing the participation of three Jewish groups as the reason.

Sunrise DC, an affiliate of the national group the Sunrise Movement that aims to organize youth to protest against climate change, tweeted a statement on Wednesday stating that it has declined its speaking slot at Saturday’s Freedom to Vote Relay‒Rally at the Finish Line because of the inclusion of Jewish organizations. The statement singled out the Jewish Council on Public Affairs (JCPA), National Council of Jewish Women and the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism (RAC), which are scheduled to participate at the rally as these groups support Zionism and the State of Israel.

“Given our commitment to racial justice, self-governance and indigenous sovereignty, we oppose Zionism and any state that enforces its ideology,” the group wrote in a statement it published on Twitter.

