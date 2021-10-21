Just leave and become an independent already Joe.

Via MSN:

Sens. Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders had a tense exchange during a closed-door meeting about President Joe Biden’s social spending plan on Wednesday, marking the latest flare-up between the pair of ideological opposites who are both members of the Senate Democratic Caucus.

Manchin, a West Virginia centrist, and Sanders, a socialist from Vermont, have taken pains in recent days to put on a show of unity after weeks of barbs, as congressional Democrats try to agree to a framework for the bill by Friday, Axios reported.

