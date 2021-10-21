Via Rebel News:

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan come to the defence of fellow comedian Dave Chappelle, who is in the midst of a cancel campaign for poking fun at transgender people in his controversial Netflix special, The Closer.

In his podcast on Tuesday, Rogan warned that “ideas that you can’t make fun of are dangerous.”

On Wednesday, a group of transgender Netflix employees and their allies staged a walkout in front of the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles. It devolved into a spectacle when two comedians showed up in support of Chappelle with signs reading “Jokes are Funny.”

Keep reading…