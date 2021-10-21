Via DailyMail:

A colorist who helps produce DC’s Superman comics says he is quitting over a decision to make the Man of Steel bisexual, and a change to the iconic comic’s patriotic slogan.

Gabe Eltaeb, announced he was quitting his position on a YouTube livestream with fellow former DC Comics worker Ethan Van Sciver on October 13.

The outgoing colorist, who says he’ll serve out his contract with DC before leaving, said in the podcast ‘I’m tired of this sh**’ in response to the decision to make the Man of Steel bisexual.

