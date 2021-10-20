Via India Today:

Taliban militants allegedly beheaded a member of the Afghan junior women’s national volleyball team, a coach told the Persian Independent.

In an interview, coach Suraya Afzali (name changed) said a woman player named Mahjabin Hakimi was killed by the Taliban earlier in October, but nobody learnt about the gruesome murder as the insurgents had threatened her family not to talk about it.

Mahjabin played for the Kabul Municipality Volleyball Club before the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government, and was one of the club’s star players. Then, a few days ago, pictures of what seemed to be her severed head and bloodied neck turned up on social media.

The coach of the Afghan women’s national volleyball team said that only two of the team’s players was able to escape from the country before the Taliban wrested complete control in August. Mahjabin Hakimi was among the many other unfortunate women sportspersons who were left behind.