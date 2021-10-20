Via The Hill:

Actress Alyssa Milano was arrested during a voting rights protest at the White House on Tuesday as the Senate gears up for a vote on the Freedom to Vote Act, a scaled-back version of the voting rights bill that Senate Republicans blocked in June.

Milano announced her arrest in a tweet Tuesday afternoon. She said she had been demonstrating with People for the American Way, a progressive nonprofit organization that advocates for equal rights and constitutional liberties.

The actress said she was arrested “for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights.”

Keep reading…