Via DailyMail:

Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat running for Virginia governor, has stormed out of an interview with a local news channel, telling the reporter he should have asked ‘better questions.’

ABC affiliate WJLA-TV published in-depth interviews with McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday, but noted that McAuliffe cut the 20 minute interview short just halfway through after being grilled on topics including vaccine mandates and the teaching of critical race theory.

In the interview recorded last week, a McAuliffe staffer is heard interjecting 10 minutes in to the scheduled 20-minute interview, prompting the candidate to cut short the questioning from reporter Nick Minock.

