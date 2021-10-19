Via Newsbusters:

Continuing her media book tour on NBC’s 3rd Hour Today show Tuesday morning, the network’s former morning show host Katie Couric complained that her failure as anchor of CBS Evening News was due to America’s “sexism.” She bitterly whined that she was “not sure if the country was ready for a female anchor” during her tumultuous five-year tenure at network.

“But then you also sort of notice a change. And I think it sort of happens when you decide to leave the Today show,” fill-in co-host Tom Llamas observed. He then wondered: “I wanted to ask you, do you think you changed? Do you think the person that became so successful in the Today show became a different person when you decided to leave?”

