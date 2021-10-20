Via ABC:

When Afghanistan fell to the Taliban there were dire warnings that Afghans who had worked with coalition troops would be targeted by the Taliban.

This week, a former Afghan soldier who worked as an interpreter for the Australian Defence Force was murdered by the Taliban.

The interpreter’s sister lives in Australia and has been trying to secure humanitarian visas for the soldier’s family.

As his wife and children remain in hiding in Afghanistan, feared to be in extreme danger, the ABC has chosen not to reveal the soldier’s identity.