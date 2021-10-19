It’s 2021. You don’t have to put corporate lobbyists over people to legislate, fundraise, and win.
It’s insulting to tell everyday people who worked tirelessly for a majority that they must suffer insane drug prices,no voting rights,& climate disaster for political convenience. https://t.co/NotSVgzvDp
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 17, 2021
These people are so stupid. If Sinema leaves the Democratic Party they’re completely screwed for another 3 years.
Via Washington Times:
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took aim at Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in a fundraising email, accusing her fellow Democrat of putting “corporate lobbyists over people.”
The Monday night email from AOC’s campaign touted her third-quarter fundraising results, with the congresswoman saying, “Our campaign is proof that we can build powerful, grassroots movements to support and elect people to Congress free of dark money and corporate lobbyists.”