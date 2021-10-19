Via MSN:

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has tested positive for COVID-19, DHS confirmed on Tuesday – just days after he attended an event with President Biden.

A DHS spokesperson told Fox that contract tracing was underway after Mayorkas tested positive Tuesday morning.

“Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice,” a DHS spokesperson said.

The diagnosis comes after Mayorkas attended the 40th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol alongside President Biden on Saturday. While it was not clear what sort of contact the two men had, Biden mentioned Mayorkas by name at the event.

“To Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas, thank you for being here and for the great job you’re doing for us,” Biden said. “Thank you very, very much. And it’s a tough job.”

