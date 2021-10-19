Strength. Community. Passion.
Those were the words I wrote down during an inspiring charla today with @SBAIsabel, @RepDavids, and members of the Latino community in Kansas City, KS.
Thank you El Centro Academy for Children for all you do and for being our gracious hosts today. pic.twitter.com/a0IPmqRfhu
— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) October 12, 2021
Via Fox News:
First lady Jill Biden touted a private school run by a Democratic donor whose organization has posted tips on how illegal immigrants can avoid arrest while in the U.S.
