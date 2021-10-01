Via Daily Wire:

New York City’s Public Design Commission has decided to remove a nearly two-hundred-year-old statue of Founding Father Thomas Jefferson from NYC’s City Hall on Monday by a unanimous vote.

Local ABC affiliate reported, “The statue, which dates back to 1833, was expected to go on ‘long term loan’ to the New-York Historical Society by the end of the year, where it would be included in educational exhibits with the proper historical context that likely will include discussion of Jefferson’s slave ownership.”

