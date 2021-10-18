heh….

Via Conservative Brief:

In a further sign that Democrats are losing faith in keeping the House during next year’s midterm elections, two more long-serving members of the party are throwing in the towel and calling it quits.

“Reps. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.) and David Price (D-N.C.) will not seek reelection, they will announce later Monday,” Politico reported earlier in the day.

“Doyle, 68, was first elected in 1994 and is a close ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The 81-year-old Price, who won his seat in 1996, is a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee,” the outlet continued, adding:

