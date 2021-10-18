To be fair, he forgot he’s president too.

Via NYPost:

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden flouted Washington, DC’s indoor mask mandate Saturday night when they were filmed walking maskless through a high-end Italian restaurant — with critics quickly blasting the first couple as “hypocrites.”

The Bidens were caught on camera leaving Fiola Mare in Georgetown with their masked-up Secret Service agents in tow, according to videos posted on social media.

Biden could be seen carrying his mask in both hands as he left the pricey seafood establishment overlooking the Potomac River.

His wife did not appear to be carrying her mask as she left.

Wearing masks inside is mandatory in DC after Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser reinstated an indoor mask mandate in July when the Delta variant of the coronavirus started to surge.

