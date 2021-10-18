Pete Buttigieg was completely unqualified to serve as Secretary of Transportation. But Biden still picked him.
Now, Pete is absent during a transportation crisis that is hurting working-class Americans.
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 11, 2021
Shocking huh?
Via Fox News:
As the Biden administration has juggled crises in Afghanistan, the southern border and the national supply chain, key officials, including the president himself, have declined to make visibility a top priority.
The media wasn’t notified until two months later that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had taken a parental leave in mid-August to care for his newborn twins. Buttigieg’s office told Politico on Thursday that he was “mostly offline” for an entire month “except for major agency decisions” and that his activities had been ramping up in recent weeks.