Via Daily Wire:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden, claimed on Sunday that critics do not like him because those critics “deny reality.”

Fauci made the remarks during a Fox News interview with anchor Chris Wallace, who noted that “when this pandemic started, I think it’s fair to say you were the — generally regarded as the authority on infectious disease.”

“But as time has gone on, you have become a polarizing figure. Critics accuse you of sending mixed messages,” Wallace continued. “There’s allegations that you helped fund dangerous research at the Wuhan lab.

Keep reading…