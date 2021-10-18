Via Fox News:

Gen. Colin Powell, the influential former secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who played a pivotal policy role during the administration of then-President George W. Bush, died Monday at 84 from complications related to COVID-19, his family announced.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” his family said in a statement, adding that he was fully vaccinated.

The statement continued, “We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment.”

