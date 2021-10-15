Via NY Post:

Apple has removed a popular Quran app from its Chinese app store at the behest of state censors, according to the company behind the app.

Quran Majeed — a reader app for the Muslim sacred text with nearly one million users in China — was removed from Apple’s Chinese app store at the request of the Cyberspace Administration of China, the app’s developer told The Post on Friday.

It’s unclear exactly why Chinese authorities allegedly asked Apple to remove the app, but the country’s government is known to discriminate against Muslims. China has demolished mosques, imprisoned Uighur Muslims in detention camps and allegedly forced Muslim women to undergo abortions in what some of the country’s critics say is a campaign of genocide.

Apple did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the app’s removal, which was first reported by the BBC.