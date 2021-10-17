\Finally someone gets some balls.

Via Fox News:

California parents and teachers who oppose school vaccine mandates are planning a statewide walkout Monday, according to reports.

News about the planned protest has spread on social media, with organizers suggesting that parents pull their children out of school and that teachers and staff who support the protest stay home.

California became the first state to mandate vaccinations or coronavirus testing for eligible children to attend in-person classes at public and private schools after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the requirement Oct. 1. Students who don’t comply will be required to do an independent study. There are medical and personal belief exemptions.

