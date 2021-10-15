Via Newsbusters:

Hundreds of woke Amazon and Google employees reportedly signed a letter opposing their respective companies’ contracts to provide the Israeli military and government agencies with cloud services.

The contract between the Big Tech giants and Israel, Project Nimbus, is a lucrative one, but it appears that numerous Google and Amazon employees see Israel as anything but the Promised Land. The “internally” and anonymously signed letter from “more than” 300 Amazon and “more than” 90 Google employees was published in The Guardian. The letter pushed a leftist narrative, condemning not only Israel, but U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and police as well. The letter called support of all these entities “a disturbing pattern of militarization.”

