Climate protesters are pushing police, trying to force their way into the Department of the Interior where other activists have made it inside in an attempt to occupy the building. pic.twitter.com/IVhvPdTAYu

OMG lock them up for 9 months in prison in solitary, insurrectionists!

Via DailyMail:

Dozens of climate activists have been arrested after they clashed with police in Washington DC and forced their way into the Interior Department building in scenes that some have called reminiscent of the US Capitol riot.

An Interior Department spokeswoman said a group of demonstrators rushed the lobby on Thursday, injuring multiple security officers, at least of whom was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police and protesters clashed outside the building, and officers used Tasers and batons against several unarmed protesters, representatives for the activist group said. The group said 55 participants were arrested.

