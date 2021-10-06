Via ICC:

Reports from Amnesty International claim that they had found evidence of the Taliban murdering thirteen people from the ethnic Hazara community including a teenage girl. The event took place in August in the province of Daykundi. The Taliban called the report “one sided” and denied the allegations. The Hazara make up the third largest ethnic community in Afghanistan and have long faced discrimination and persecution from the predominantly Sunni community.

The report comes at a time when the Taliban are under extreme scrutiny by the international community as it observes how the Taliban will govern and lead the country. This horrendous incident only further delegitimizes the Taliban as their actions continue to run completely contrary to their public statements of respect for human rights and their claims that they would offer general amnesty to all Afghans. All indications show that Taliban hardliners intend to rule Afghanistan in much the same way as they did in the 1990s.