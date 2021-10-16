As @potus has said many times, January 6th was one of the darkest days in our democracy. He supports the work of the committee and the independent role of the Department of Justice to make any decisions about prosecutions.

America’s demented grandpa strikes again!

Via Fox News:

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and White House press secretary Jen Psaki are doing damage control after President Biden told reporters Friday evening that anyone who defies a congressional subpoena should be prosecuted.

The remarks by the president come as the Jan. 6 select commission is ramping up issuing subpoenas for former President Trump administration officials and others who may have information on Trump’s efforts to investigate claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Biden told reporters in a South Lawn gaggle outside of Air Force One, “I hope the committee goes after them and holds accountable.” He was referring to individuals who refuse to comply with a congressional subpoena.

