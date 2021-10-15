Oh well!

Via NPR:

A group of suicide bombers attacked a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan, triggering explosions that killed dozens of people during crowded Friday prayers.

At least 33 people were killed and 73 were wounded, a health official told Reuters. The Associated Press, also citing a health official, said that at least 37 people were killed.

The attack came only a week after a similar blast killed dozens of Shiite worshippers in the country’s north.

The explosion occurred at the Imam Barga mosque in central Kandahar, a Taliban spokesman told The Associated Press. Local officials described it as a Shiite mosque. The cause of the blast isn’t yet clear and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

