Via DailyMail:

Hillary Clinton has been pictured visiting her husband Bill Clinton in a California ICU unit as the former President battles sepsis caused by a urinary tract infection.

The 75-year-old, who had a quadruple heart bypass in 2004, is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit of UCI Medical Center in Orange County, where he has been since Tuesday having reported feeling fatigued during his visit to the state.

A spokesman for the Democrat commander-in-chief said last night he is ‘on the mend’ having been admitted for treatment for a non-Covid issue. He has been talking to staff and family, and walking around, it was reported.

Keep reading…