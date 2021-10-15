Via Yahoo:

Protesters massed at some of Italy’s major ports Friday as thousands took to the streets against the introduction of one of the world’s toughest Covid pass regimes.

More than 6,500 people demonstrated at the northeastern port of Trieste, according to local government estimates, although regional president Massimiliano Fedriga insisted that “the port is working”.

Delays were reported at the northwestern port of Genoa, where about 300 people blocked an entrance, while pockets of protests broke out across Italy ahead of bigger demonstrations called for later in the day.

