Via DailyMail:

The chairman of Nike’s successful Jordan brand has revealed he murdered an innocent 18 year-old boy in 1965 while he was a gang member.

Larry Miller, 72, announced Wednesday in a Sports Illustrated interview that he served time in prison after fatally shooting Edward White when he was a 16 year-old member of Philly’s Cedar Avenue gang

Miller says he took to the streets drunkenly and in search of revenge after one of his friends and fellow gang members was fatally stabbed by a member of the rival 53rd and Pine gang.

Keep reading…