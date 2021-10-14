Via NY Post:

The Danish man who allegedly killed five people in a bow-and-arrow attack in Norway has reportedly been identified as Muslim convert Espen Andersen Bråthen — who posted a chilling 2017 video in which he described himself as a “messenger” who comes “with a warning.”

The 37-year-old man is accused of carrying out the attack late Wednesday in several locations in the town of Kongsberg, some 40 miles southwest of Oslo, killing four women and a man between the ages of 50 and 70, Police Chief Ole B. Saeverud said.

The Norwegian intelligence service deemed the attack an “act of terror” by the radicalized suspect, who reportedly attended an Islamic center in the community two years ago, the Telegraph reported.

“Hello. I’m a messenger. I come with a warning. Is this really what you want? And for all who want to make up for themselves, so it’s time. Bear witness that I am a Muslim,” Bråthen reportedly said in English in a Facebook video that was flagged to law enforcement in 2017.

