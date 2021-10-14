Dude literally just organized a friggan field trip for some people to attend Trump’s speech. Total non issue.

Via NPR:

After failing to show for a deposition on Thursday, the Democratic-led House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol said it will move forward with criminal contempt proceedings against Trump ally and political strategist Steve Bannon.

Three other former Trump officials will have their depositions postponed, according to a committee aide.

“The Select Committee will use every tool at its disposal to get the information it seeks, and witnesses who try to stonewall the Select Committee will not succeed. All witnesses are required to provide the information they possess so the Committee can get to the facts,” the committee’s chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement.

He indicated the committee would vote on a contempt report for Bannon on Tuesday evening, following through on its weekslong threat of criminal referrals to the Justice Department for those who don’t comply, which could lead to potential fines and jail time.

