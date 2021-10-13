Via MSN:

A Texas man was charged in federal court with threatening a prominent health policy professional over her Covid-19 vaccination advocacy, ethnic background and gender, authorities said Tuesday.

The Justice Department said the man, Scott Eli Harris, 51, of Aubrey, was arrested following Tuesday’s unsealing of a grand jury indictment that contained a single allegation.

It says he “knowingly and willingly transmitted in interstate commerce a threat to injure the person of another” on July 12. In a statement, the Justice Department alleged that Harris texted the threats to the victim, identified in the indictment only as “Dr. L.W., who had been a vocal proponent” of vaccination.

Keep reading…