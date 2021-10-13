Via MSN:

WASHINGTON – Biden’s top diplomat on Wednesday accused Iran of failing to negotiate in good faith over its nuclear program and said the U.S. is looking at “other options” to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s remarks were a notable shift for the Biden administration, which had spent months trying to salvage the 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement that limited Iran’s ability to enrich uranium to weapons-grade levels, among other restrictions.

Blinken made the comments before meeting with his counterparts from Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Iran’s nuclear capability topped their agenda and warned that Tehran is on the threshold of becoming a nuclear-armed state.

Blinken stopped short of declaring the diplomatic talks dead and said those talks remained the administration’s preferred course. But he suggested that Iran was using stalling tactics to advance its weapons program.

