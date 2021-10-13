Via The Federalist:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki touted President Joe Biden’s vaccine press release directing businesses with 100 or more employees to require the COVID-19 jab as “federal law” on Tuesday, in an attempt to downplay efforts by Republican governors to secure medical freedom for their constituents.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order on Monday banning COVID-19 shot mandates by any entity in the Lone Star State. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has also taken action to prevent institutions in his state from requiring “vaccine passports.”

