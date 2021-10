NEW/THREAD: According to Border Patrol documents provided by a source, the federal gov has released over 70,000 illegal immigrants into the U.S. since August 6, including 31,977 released via parole (temp legal status, eligible for work permits).

94,570 released via NTR since 3/20 pic.twitter.com/ag5OMsYw27

— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 13, 2021