You know what’s odd? They called Trump a reality show president. But they’re the ones with fake sets and fake kids.

Via Fox News:

Critics of Vice President Kamala Harris have seized on her appearance in a NASA video for children and on Monday took to social media to make fun of the production company’s name behind the video: Sinking Ship Entertainment.

“This just keeps getting better,” Tim Murtaugh, the former Trump 2020 communications director, posted on Twitter. “The company producing Kamala Harris’ video featuring professional child actors, which is called *Sinking Ship Entertainment”…is based in Canada.”

He posted a screengrab from an article from the Washington Examiner that identified the Toronto-based company as the producer of “Get Curious with Vice President Harris,” a YouTube original series.

Keep reading…