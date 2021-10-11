Via PJ Media:

DC Comics announced on Monday that the new Superman — the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane — will have a boyfriend and will let other superheroes battle evildoers while he battles climate change. […]

Jonathan, who will be known by his metrosexual nom de guerre “Jon,” is not your daddy’s Man of Steel. No doubt because making steel causes pollution and other evils. Perhaps DC Comics could rename Superman “Man of Jello,” which would be much more appropriate and far more descriptive.

New York Times:

“The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white savior felt like a missed opportunity,” Tom Taylor, who writes the series, said in an interview. He said that a “new Superman had to have new fights — real world problems — that he could stand up to as one of the most powerful people in the world.”

