Via Fox Business:

In May of last year, Elon Musk—frustrated with California’s increasingly draconian governance—threatened to move Tesla’s headquarters to Texas. A month later, Tesla was negotiating to build its massive new factory outside of Austin. By December, Musk himself made the move to the Lone Star State.

Now, 17 months later, Musk has announced that Tesla’s headquarters is moving from Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas.

Corporate headquarters moves make headlines, but they don’t employ as many people as manufacturing operations do. Not all personnel will make the move with the HQ, though—it depends on corporate policy and the personal desires of the workforce as they seek to balance leaving friends and family (and high taxes and skyrocketing housing costs) for Texas’s lower cost of living and hot summers.

