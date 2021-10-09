Via Daily Caller:

At a Saturday night rally in Des Moines, Iowa, former President Donald Trump came out swinging against a range of Democratic policies, calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “a nut job” for pushing the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill.

“What they are going to do by passing this thing that’s going to kill our nation,” Trump told a crowd of applauding supporters. “All Americans of common sense — Republican, Democrat, and independent — must stand firm and you must really stand strong and firm against Biden, crazy Nancy Pelosi. She’s a nut job. And the extreme power grab.”

“We must declare with one united voice that we cannot allow America to ever become a socialist country. That’s what they’re doing. And I really think it’s a step beyond. I think it’s going to be a communist country,” Trump said before saying that American voters will never allow that to happen.