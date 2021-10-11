Via DailyMail:

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a number of ‘woke’ bills into law over the weekend including a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers to schools requiring students to be taught ‘ethnic studies’.

One liberal-pleasing law will see gender-neutral children’s sections being required in large toy stores while female students in schools and colleges will be provided free menstrual supplies in women’s bathrooms.

Newsom hastily signed the flurry of new bills into law on Saturday night ahead of his Sunday night deadline for approving or vetoing new legislation for the year.

