Via Daily Wire:

The Biden administration has allegedly agreed to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan as conditions in the country worsen under Taliban-rule.

“The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country’s new Taliban rulers,” The Associated Press reported. “The statement came at the end of the first direct talks between the former foes since the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops at the end of August.” […]

The news comes after the Taliban said last week that it would not work with the U.S. to combat ISIS, which was responsible for murdering 13 U.S. soldiers during a suicide bombing in August.

