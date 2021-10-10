Oh god. Someone shut this idiot up.

Via DailyMail:

Anthony Fauci warned that vaccinated Americans to still wear a mask outdoors this winter and offered up hope that Covid-19 deaths will continue their downward trajectory in the next few months.

Fauci – during an interview with Greta Van Susteren, which will be aired on Sunday – was asked if he expected another surge in Covid cases this winter caused by different variants.

‘I strongly suspect that you’re going to start seeing the deaths go down similar to the hospitalizations; how quickly they go down and how thoroughly they go down is going to depend a lot on a number of circumstances, which will be influenced by things like the colder weather, people doing things indoors,’ Fauci said.

